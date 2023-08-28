B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takeoff in Iceland B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll package taken as part of a Bomber Task Force mission supported by the Icelandic Coast Guard at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug 29, 2023. BTF missions showcase the Air Force’s ability to continue to execute flying missions, sustain readiness and support our allies through the concept of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks)