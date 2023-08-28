Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Harewood interview at Camp Arifjan, August 2023

    KUWAIT

    08.27.2023

    Video by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Andrew R. Harewood, deputy chief of chaplains, U.S. Army Reserve, speaks on the importance of visiting forward-deployed Soldiers, morale, and solidarity in support. Interview by Cpt. Austin May, public affairs officer, Area Support Group - Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 07:34
    Chaplains
    Chaplain Corps
    Army Reserve
    Kuwait
    Religious Support
    ASG-KU

