Interview with 1LT Filip Svitek 446 MCB

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Filip Svitek with the 446th Movement Control Battalion explains about the RIPTOA process and his thoughts on being a European Reservist, Aug. 18, 2023. The 446th MCB was the first reservist unit deploying from the European front and staying in the European area of responsibility.
|08.18.2023
|08.31.2023 07:22
|Interviews
|895552
|230818-A-AE080-1002
|DOD_109858381
|00:04:53
|POWIDZ, PL
|1
|1
