    Interview with 1LT Filip Svitek 446 MCB

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brian Jones 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Filip Svitek with the 446th Movement Control Battalion explains about the RIPTOA process and his thoughts on being a European Reservist, Aug. 18, 2023. The 446th MCB was the first reservist unit deploying from the European front and staying in the European area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 07:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895552
    VIRIN: 230818-A-AE080-1002
    Filename: DOD_109858381
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    POLAND
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

