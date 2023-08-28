Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Video Spot - Motorcycle Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.31.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    Video spot highlighting Motorcycle Safety for NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 06:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 895551
    VIRIN: 230830-N-EB640-1001
    Filename: DOD_109858376
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - Motorcycle Safety, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Video
    Motorcycle Safety
    Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT