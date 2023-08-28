B-roll footage of U.S. Army Soldiers as they compete in the Brostrom Competition during the Week of the Bayonet, August 30, 2023 at 7th Infantry Division Headquarters on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division's lineage, encourages unit cohesion and fosters esprit-de-corps throughout the Bayonet Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Chandler Coats)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 22:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895531
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-GR811-6275
|Filename:
|DOD_109857899
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th Infantry Division celebrates Week of the Bayonet - Brostrom Competition B-Roll, by SPC Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord
LEAVE A COMMENT