U. S. Air Force weapons expediters assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron install a GAU-8/A Avenger gatling gun into an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 29, 2023. These 25th FGS Airmen examine and ensure all components of this weapon are fully functional and ready for future missions to maintain safety within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 23:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895530
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-EU152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109857882
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, A-10 Gun Installation, by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
