Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Gun Installation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U. S. Air Force weapons expediters assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron install a GAU-8/A Avenger gatling gun into an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 29, 2023. These 25th FGS Airmen examine and ensure all components of this weapon are fully functional and ready for future missions to maintain safety within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 23:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895530
    VIRIN: 230829-F-EU152-1001
    Filename: DOD_109857882
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Gun Installation, by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    25th FGS
    Avenger gatling gun
    weapon expediter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT