A-10 Gun Installation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895530" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U. S. Air Force weapons expediters assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron install a GAU-8/A Avenger gatling gun into an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 29, 2023. These 25th FGS Airmen examine and ensure all components of this weapon are fully functional and ready for future missions to maintain safety within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)