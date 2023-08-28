U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate obstacle courses during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023. The crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits apply the knowledge thy learned throughout recruit training to earn the title United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 21:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895529
|VIRIN:
|230828-M-HE928-4162
|Filename:
|DOD_109857873
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Fox Company Crucible Events, by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
