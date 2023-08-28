A-10 Thunderbolt II Gatling Gun Maintenance

U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 51st Munitions Armament flight perform routine maintenance on a GAU-8/A Avenger gatling gun from an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2023. The A-10 aircraft was designed around the gun, its primary tank-killing weapon. In the A-10, this gatling gun fires 0.28kg depleted uranium shells at a rate of 3,900 rounds per minute. The presence of the A-10 Thunderbolt II helps maintain a peaceful armistice between North and South Korea as a part of the 25th Fighter Squadron, activated under the 51st Fighter Wing on Oct. 1, 1993. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)
