Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Gatling Gun Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 51st Munitions Armament flight perform routine maintenance on a GAU-8/A Avenger gatling gun from an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2023. The A-10 aircraft was designed around the gun, its primary tank-killing weapon. In the A-10, this gatling gun fires 0.28kg depleted uranium shells at a rate of 3,900 rounds per minute. The presence of the A-10 Thunderbolt II helps maintain a peaceful armistice between North and South Korea as a part of the 25th Fighter Squadron, activated under the 51st Fighter Wing on Oct. 1, 1993. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)


    1

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 23:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895528
    VIRIN: 230823-F-EU152-1001
    Filename: DOD_109857866
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Gatling Gun Maintenance, by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Maintainers
    Armament
    51st MXG
    25th FGS
    Avenger gatling gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT