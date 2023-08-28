Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    562nd Air Force Band plays at Disneyland on the 3rd of July

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    Channel Islands ANGS' 562nd Air Force Band of the West Coast performed at Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure on the July 3, 2023. Major Silas Huff lead the band as they played patriotic music as well as popular movie and theatrical tunes. The 562nd band serves eight of the western Uniited States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 00:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895525
    VIRIN: 230703-Z-CA329-1002
    Filename: DOD_109857840
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    patriotism
    Disneyland
    562nd Air Force Band
    Hollywood Guard
    Band of the West Coast
    Major Silas Huff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT