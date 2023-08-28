562nd Air Force Band plays at Disneyland on the 3rd of July

Channel Islands ANGS' 562nd Air Force Band of the West Coast performed at Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure on the July 3, 2023. Major Silas Huff lead the band as they played patriotic music as well as popular movie and theatrical tunes. The 562nd band serves eight of the western Uniited States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 00:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895525
|VIRIN:
|230703-Z-CA329-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109857840
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|ANAHEIM, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
