562nd Air Force Band plays at Disneyland on the 3rd of July

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Channel Islands ANGS' 562nd Air Force Band of the West Coast performed at Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure on the July 3, 2023. Major Silas Huff lead the band as they played patriotic music as well as popular movie and theatrical tunes. The 562nd band serves eight of the western Uniited States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)