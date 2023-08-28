Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [B-ROLL] JTF-50 Conducts On-Site Decontamination in Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) conduct on-site decontamination procedures for civilian contractors assisting in the impact area in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 28, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895522
    VIRIN: 230828-Z-UF566-1001
    Filename: DOD_109857700
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    HawaiiWildfires23

