[B-ROLL] JTF-50 Conducts On-Site Decontamination in Lahaina

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) conduct on-site decontamination procedures for civilian contractors assisting in the impact area in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 28, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
|08.28.2023
Date Posted: 08.30.2023
|B-Roll
|895522
VIRIN: 230828-Z-UF566-1001
|DOD_109857700
|00:00:48
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|3
|3
