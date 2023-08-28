Building 1: Space Operations Command Headquarters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-roll stringer depicting Headquarters, Space Operations Command, also known as Building 1, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 30th, 2023. Space Operations Command protects America and our Allies in, from, and to space…now and into the future. As the first United States Space Force (USSF) Field Command Headquarters, HQ SpOC generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space, and combat support forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Dave Grim)