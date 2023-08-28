Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building 1: Space Operations Command Headquarters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    A B-roll stringer depicting Headquarters, Space Operations Command, also known as Building 1, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 30th, 2023. Space Operations Command protects America and our Allies in, from, and to space…now and into the future. As the first United States Space Force (USSF) Field Command Headquarters, HQ SpOC generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space, and combat support forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Dave Grim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895520
    VIRIN: 230830-F-WA228-7070
    Filename: DOD_109857685
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building 1: Space Operations Command Headquarters, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Headquarters
    SpOC
    Building 1
    United States Space Command
    United States Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    Peterson Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT