Building 1: Space Operations Command Headquarters

A B-roll stringer depicting Headquarters, Space Operations Command, also known as Building 1, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 30th, 2023. Space Operations Command protects America and our Allies in, from, and to space…now and into the future. As the first United States Space Force (USSF) Field Command Headquarters, HQ SpOC generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space, and combat support forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895520
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-WA228-7070
|Filename:
|DOD_109857685
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
