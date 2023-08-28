Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Repatriation flight to Central America - 7:15am

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, facilitated multiple removal flights, including single adults and family units, to Central America and Ecuador as part of dozens of other routine ICE removal flights conducted throughout the hemisphere and around the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895518
    VIRIN: 230830-O-MJ382-1005
    Filename: DOD_109857651
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ICE
    ERO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT