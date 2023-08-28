Repatriation flight to Central America - 7:40am

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, facilitated multiple removal flights, including single adults and family units, to Central America and Ecuador as part of dozens of other routine ICE removal flights conducted throughout the hemisphere and around the world.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895516
|VIRIN:
|230830-O-MJ382-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109857649
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT