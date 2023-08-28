Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Cortez assess damage to unit post Hurricane Idalia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORTEZ, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Cortez's crew assesses damages to the station following Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023, Cortez, Florida. Mariners are urged to stay off the water until port assessments are complete. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Cortez's crew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895508
    VIRIN: 230830-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109857414
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CORTEZ, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Cortez assess damage to unit post Hurricane Idalia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cortez
    hurricane prep
    Sector St. Petersburg
    hurricane idalia
    HurricaneIdalia23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT