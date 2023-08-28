Coast Guard Station Cortez's crew assesses damages to the station following Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023, Cortez, Florida. Mariners are urged to stay off the water until port assessments are complete. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Cortez's crew)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895508
|VIRIN:
|230830-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109857414
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CORTEZ, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Station Cortez assess damage to unit post Hurricane Idalia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
