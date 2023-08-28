The California Army National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop - Calibration Lab, receives the coveted 2022 USATA Enterprise Excellence award.

The California Army National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop - Calibration Lab, received the coveted 2022 USATA Enterprise Excellence award. The U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity (USATA) has the primary organizational responsibility of performing the test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment (TMDE) calibration and repair support mission (C&RS) for the Army. Over 860,000 pieces or Army equipment require TMDE and the National Guard, the second largest provider of the TDME, performs over 30% of testing for all Army equipment. Video by David J. Loeffler - California Military Department.
|08.12.2023
|08.30.2023 16:54
|Video Productions
|895504
|230812-Z-WQ610-1001
|DOD_109857371
|00:01:19
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|1
|1
