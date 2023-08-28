Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The California Army National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop - Calibration Lab, receives the coveted 2022 USATA Enterprise Excellence award.

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California National Guard Primary   

    The California Army National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop - Calibration Lab, received the coveted 2022 USATA Enterprise Excellence award. The U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity (USATA) has the primary organizational responsibility of performing the test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment (TMDE) calibration and repair support mission (C&RS) for the Army. Over 860,000 pieces or Army equipment require TMDE and the National Guard, the second largest provider of the TDME, performs over 30% of testing for all Army equipment. Video by David J. Loeffler - California Military Department.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 16:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895504
    VIRIN: 230812-Z-WQ610-1001
    Filename: DOD_109857371
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: STOCKTON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The California Army National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop - Calibration Lab, receives the coveted 2022 USATA Enterprise Excellence award., by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    calibration
    U.S. Army
    Cal Guard
    USATA Enterprise Excellence award

