3d Reconnaissance Marines conduct Pololu Strike

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct Pololu Strike at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 28, 2023. Pololu Strike is a 3d Marine Littoral Regiment exercise consisting of staff education, planning, and battalion-led field training. The training focuses on the education and development of 3d MLR and battalion staffs, deliberate planning repetitions, and execution of training and readiness standards in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh and Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 21:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895499
|VIRIN:
|230828-M-ET529-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109857259
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
