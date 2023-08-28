Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Marines conduct Pololu Strike

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Israel Chincio and Cpl. Eric Huynh

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct Pololu Strike at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 28, 2023. Pololu Strike is a 3d Marine Littoral Regiment exercise consisting of staff education, planning, and battalion-led field training. The training focuses on the education and development of 3d MLR and battalion staffs, deliberate planning repetitions, and execution of training and readiness standards in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh and Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 21:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895499
    VIRIN: 230828-M-ET529-2001
    Filename: DOD_109857259
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    FightNow
    FD2030
    3d MLR
    Pololu Strike

