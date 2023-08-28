Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Order of Battle panel at Fed Supernova

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Michael Madero 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Walter McMillan, left, SpaceWERX director, moderates the "Operational Imperative Deep Dive: Space Order of Battle" session with panelists Dr. Shawn Phillips, Air Force Research Laboratory Rocket Propulsion Division chief, Col. Edward Ferguson, U.S. Space Command Space Technical Analysis Group director, Jeremy Leader, Space Systems Command Commercial Space Office deputy director, and Maj. Stephen Welling, Space Systems Command weapons officer, at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023. The panel discussed current and future space-based technologies, as well as strategies for integrating space capabilities into broader military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant, Michael Madero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 15:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 895498
    VIRIN: 230824-O-IG183-1001
    Filename: DOD_109857202
    Length: 00:47:00
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    AFWERX
    Fed Supernova

