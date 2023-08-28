Space Order of Battle panel at Fed Supernova

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Walter McMillan, left, SpaceWERX director, moderates the "Operational Imperative Deep Dive: Space Order of Battle" session with panelists Dr. Shawn Phillips, Air Force Research Laboratory Rocket Propulsion Division chief, Col. Edward Ferguson, U.S. Space Command Space Technical Analysis Group director, Jeremy Leader, Space Systems Command Commercial Space Office deputy director, and Maj. Stephen Welling, Space Systems Command weapons officer, at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023. The panel discussed current and future space-based technologies, as well as strategies for integrating space capabilities into broader military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant, Michael Madero)
