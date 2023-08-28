Observing Women's Equality with three of the COANG's first female commanders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In celebration of Women's Equality in August, we spoke with three commanders who are the first women to be in their respective positions of leadership within the Colorado Air National Guard. Col. Carrie Worrell is the first female deputy commander of the 140th Wing, Col. Jamie Pieper is the first woman to command the 140th Maintenance Group, and Col. Stephanie Figueroa is the first female commander of the 233rd Space Group, Greeley Air National Guard Station.



Be sure to listen to these stories of how each chooses to lead and inspire as well as the many accomplishments that have earned them these impressive levels of leadership.