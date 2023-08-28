Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Five "C's" of Mission Command, Blended Wing Aircraft Prototype, $1.6 Billion for Dorms and CDC Improvements

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, new doctrine is released on mission command, a blended-wing aircraft is in development that could save money on fuel, and improvements are coming for dormitories and child development centers.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895488
    VIRIN: 230830-F-VQ832-2138
    Filename: DOD_109857126
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Five "C's" of Mission Command, Blended Wing Aircraft Prototype, $1.6 Billion for Dorms and CDC Improvements, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

