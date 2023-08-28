Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Imperatives and How They Influence Resilient Basing panel at Fed Supernova

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Jennifer Bryant and Michael Madero

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Lowell Usrey, AFWERX Spark division chief, moderates the "Operational Imperatives and How They Influence Resilient Basing" panel with Brig. Gen. William Kale III, U.S. Air Force Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023.  The panel focused on the challenges and solutions associated with implementing this imperative to include improving infrastructure, enhancing force protection, and developing new tactics and technologies. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant and Michael Madero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 14:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 895477
    VIRIN: 230823-F-IX606-3001
    Filename: DOD_109856906
    Length: 00:45:09
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Imperatives and How They Influence Resilient Basing panel at Fed Supernova, by Jennifer Bryant and Michael Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    AFWERX
    Fed Supernova

