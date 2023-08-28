Operational Imperatives and How They Influence Resilient Basing panel at Fed Supernova

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895477" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lowell Usrey, AFWERX Spark division chief, moderates the "Operational Imperatives and How They Influence Resilient Basing" panel with Brig. Gen. William Kale III, U.S. Air Force Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023. The panel focused on the challenges and solutions associated with implementing this imperative to include improving infrastructure, enhancing force protection, and developing new tactics and technologies. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant and Michael Madero)