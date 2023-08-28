Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving Target Engagement panel at Fed Supernova

    AUSTIN, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Jennifer Bryant and Michael Madero

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Ralston, left, AFWERX Autonomy Prime lead, moderates the "Moving Target Engagement" session with panelists U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Meagher, AFWERX Prime division chief, Navy Capt. Stephen Plew, NavalX director, and U.S. Army Julian Urquidez, Army Futures Command division chief, at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023. The panel focused on the Department of Defense's pursuit to enhance moving target engagement capabilities including autonomous drones, developing advanced synthetic aperture radar, electro-optical/infrared systems, and high-energy lasers. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant, Michael Madero)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 13:35
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:42:56
    Location: AUSTIN, OH, US

