Moving Target Engagement panel at Fed Supernova

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Ralston, left, AFWERX Autonomy Prime lead, moderates the "Moving Target Engagement" session with panelists U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Meagher, AFWERX Prime division chief, Navy Capt. Stephen Plew, NavalX director, and U.S. Army Julian Urquidez, Army Futures Command division chief, at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023. The panel focused on the Department of Defense's pursuit to enhance moving target engagement capabilities including autonomous drones, developing advanced synthetic aperture radar, electro-optical/infrared systems, and high-energy lasers. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant, Michael Madero)