AFWERX director delivers keynote address at Fed Supernova

Col. Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director and chief commercialization officer for the Department of the Air Force, delivers the keynote address at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023. Leigh's briefing, “Revolutionizing Defense: The Power of Innovation,” shared the breadth of AFWERX's portfolio and how the organization unleashes American Ingenuity to rapidly provide novel technology to the warfighter. Fed Supernova connects entrepreneurs, government and industry together to collaborate on dual-use solutions that put commercial technology in the hands of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Bryant, Michael Madero)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 13:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|895471
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-IX606-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109856685
|Length:
|00:39:15
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
