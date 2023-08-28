Fema arriving on Maxwell for hurricane Idalia

Maxwell established as a FEMA Incident Support Base today. The ISB will pre-position equipment, supplies and personnel to rapidly deploy to areas that may be affected by Hurricane Idalia.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895454
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-XM554-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109856502
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
