Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fema arriving on Maxwell for hurricane Idalia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell established as a FEMA Incident Support Base today. The ISB will pre-position equipment, supplies and personnel to rapidly deploy to areas that may be affected by Hurricane Idalia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895454
    VIRIN: 230829-F-XM554-2001
    Filename: DOD_109856502
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fema arriving on Maxwell for hurricane Idalia, by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Maxwell
    weeklyvideos
    Hurricane Idalia
    HurricaneIdalia23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT