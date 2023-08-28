Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian tanker refuels F-18s during MG23

    GUAM

    07.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A Canadian tanker refuels U.S. Marine F-18s over Guam during Mobility Guardian 23. MG23 was a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (Courtesy video)

    F-18
    Air Mobility Command
    Marines
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

