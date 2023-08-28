Canadian tanker refuels F-18s during MG23

A Canadian tanker refuels U.S. Marine F-18s over Guam during Mobility Guardian 23. MG23 was a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895453
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-SV144-9493
|Filename:
|DOD_109856500
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
