    Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team deploys for Hurricane Idalia

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Gulf Strike Team leaves their base and heads to Florida in preparation for the Hurricane Idalia response in Mobile, Alabama, Aug. 29, 2023. The Gulf Strike Team is an expert authority in the preparation for and response to the effects resulting from oil discharges, hazardous substance releases and other man-made and natural disasters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895449
    VIRIN: 230829-G-JR369-2001
    Filename: DOD_109856410
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team deploys for Hurricane Idalia, by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    SAR
    weeklyvideos
    hurricane idalia
    idalia
    hurricaneidalia23
    storm23

