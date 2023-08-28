Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft Hurricane Evacuation to Maxwell Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters evacuated to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport, Florida, in preparation for impending hurricanes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895446
    VIRIN: 230829-F-JE861-5107
    Filename: DOD_109856321
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Hurricane Evacuation to Maxwell Air Force Base, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Helicopter
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    MH-60R Sea Hawk
    Hurricane Evacuation
    HurricaneIdalia23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT