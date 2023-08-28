U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters evacuated to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport, Florida, in preparation for impending hurricanes.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895446
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-JE861-5107
|Filename:
|DOD_109856321
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft Hurricane Evacuation to Maxwell Air Force Base, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT