773rd WMD CST conducts joint CBRN training during Exercise African Lion 2023 - scrubbed of African Lion outro

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kristofer Hellstrom, 773rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, speaks to the joint CBRN training scenario in Agadir, Morocco, for Exercise African Lion 2023. The U.S. rarely conducts military operations alone, therefore training with partners is a necessity. By training together, the U.S. military, partners and allies gain the experience needed to fight and win together on the modern-day battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Carlsson)
06.13.2023
08.30.2023
Interviews
895445
230613-A-SA875-4699
230613
DOD_109856310
00:00:49
AGADIR, MA
0
0
