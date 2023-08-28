773rd WMD CST conducts joint CBRN training during Exercise African Lion 2023 - scrubbed of African Lion outro

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895445" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kristofer Hellstrom, 773rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, speaks to the joint CBRN training scenario in Agadir, Morocco, for Exercise African Lion 2023. The U.S. rarely conducts military operations alone, therefore training with partners is a necessity. By training together, the U.S. military, partners and allies gain the experience needed to fight and win together on the modern-day battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Carlsson)



Music uploaded from https://pixabay.com/music/upbeat-passion-127011/