    773rd WMD CST conducts joint CBRN training during Exercise African Lion 2023 - scrubbed of African Lion outro

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.13.2023

    Video by Spc. Noah Carlsson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kristofer Hellstrom, 773rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, speaks to the joint CBRN training scenario in Agadir, Morocco, for Exercise African Lion 2023. The U.S. rarely conducts military operations alone, therefore training with partners is a necessity. By training together, the U.S. military, partners and allies gain the experience needed to fight and win together on the modern-day battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Carlsson)

    Music uploaded from https://pixabay.com/music/upbeat-passion-127011/

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 10:16
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    CBRN
    Royal Moroccan Armed Forces
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    773rd WMD CST

