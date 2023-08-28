Video footage of Coast Guard Station Cortez weathering initial impacts from Hurricane Idalia, Aug.30, 2023, Cortez, Florida. As soon as it is safe to do so, assessments will be conducted to evaluate the ports and reopen them for commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895443
|VIRIN:
|230830-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109856260
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CORTEZ, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Station Cortez during initial Hurricane Idalia impacts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
