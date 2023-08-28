Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Cortez during initial Hurricane Idalia impacts

    CORTEZ, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Video footage of Coast Guard Station Cortez weathering initial impacts from Hurricane Idalia, Aug.30, 2023, Cortez, Florida. As soon as it is safe to do so, assessments will be conducted to evaluate the ports and reopen them for commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Cortez)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895443
    VIRIN: 230830-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109856260
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CORTEZ, FL, US 

    assessment
    Sector St. Petersburg
    Station Cortez
    hurricane idalia
    HurricaneIdalia23

