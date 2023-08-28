Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Special Forces BILAT Close Air Support with Türkiye JTACs

    42, TURKEY

    08.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Army Green Berets from various special forces groups along with Turkish Army and Air Force joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) shared techniques and procedures of “call for air support” during a bilateral exchange training near Konya, Türkiye, August 23-24, 2023. U.S. Navy F/A-18 and Turkish Air Force F-16 fighters supported the training. This exchange between U.S. Special Operations Forces JTACs and the Turkish JTACs increased capabilities for coordinating NATO air support missions and furthered interoperability between U.S. forces and their NATO ally. This interoperability is critical as NATO stands together to promote stability and security in the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 09:58
    This work, U.S. Special Forces BILAT Close Air Support with Türkiye JTACs, by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    Close Air Support
    U.S.SOF
    Türkiye

