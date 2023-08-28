U.S. Special Forces BILAT Close Air Support with Türkiye JTACs

U.S. Army Green Berets from various special forces groups along with Turkish Army and Air Force joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) shared techniques and procedures of “call for air support” during a bilateral exchange training near Konya, Türkiye, August 23-24, 2023. U.S. Navy F/A-18 and Turkish Air Force F-16 fighters supported the training. This exchange between U.S. Special Operations Forces JTACs and the Turkish JTACs increased capabilities for coordinating NATO air support missions and furthered interoperability between U.S. forces and their NATO ally. This interoperability is critical as NATO stands together to promote stability and security in the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)
