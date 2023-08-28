Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    773rd WMD CST conducts joint CBRN training during Exercise African Lion 2023

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Noah Carlsson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Hellstrom, 773rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, covers the Joint Military CBRN training scenario in Agadir, Morocco, for Exercise African Lion 2023. The U.S. rarely conducts military operations alone, therefore training with partners is a necessity. By training together, the U.S. military, partners and allies gain the experience needed to fight and win together on the modern-day battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Carlsson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 10:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895439
    VIRIN: 230611-A-SA875-3698
    PIN: 230611
    Filename: DOD_109856225
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 773rd WMD CST conducts joint CBRN training during Exercise African Lion 2023, by SPC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Morocco
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    88th Readiness Division
    SETAF-AF
    773rd WMD CST

