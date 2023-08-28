Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Annual Training 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, participate in a simulated search and rescue mission with the 189th Medical Group, Arkansas Air National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Station New Orleans and U.S. Coast Guard Station Gulfport in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 20, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee and Airman 1st Class Emily Crawford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895437
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-XN843-2749
    Filename: DOD_109856219
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Annual Training 2023, by A1C Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Annual training
    ANG
    aeromedical evacuation
    coast guard
    MSANG
    172AW

