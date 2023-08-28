Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB Advisor teams train for Army 2030

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Molly Morrow 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    Security Force Assistance Command held a validation exercise for three of our forward-deploying SFABs; 3rd, 4th and portions of 54th SFAB, which is a unit within the Indiana National Guard; for the inaugural Operation Combined Victory (OCV).

    This first-time exercise took place at the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury and one of the nation's premier training facilities, Muscatatuck Training Center.

    #ocv provides a rich scenario that stresses decision-making in a politically ambiguous, rapidly evolving operational and information environment testing Soldiers' ability to #advise, #support, #liaise and #assess a replicated #partner force in #conflict. The #exercise utilizes one of the best urban training environments available to US forces and enables contested cross-domain training that replicates threats associated with current theaters of operation.

    For more information on America's Army Advisors and to #volunteer, go to www.army.mil/sfab
