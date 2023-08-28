SFAB Advisor teams train for Army 2030

Security Force Assistance Command held a validation exercise for three of our forward-deploying SFABs; 3rd, 4th and portions of 54th SFAB, which is a unit within the Indiana National Guard; for the inaugural Operation Combined Victory (OCV).
This first-time exercise took place at the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury and one of the nation's premier training facilities, Muscatatuck Training Center.
#ocv provides a rich scenario that stresses decision-making in a politically ambiguous, rapidly evolving operational and information environment testing Soldiers' ability to #advise, #support, #liaise and #assess a replicated #partner force in #conflict. The #exercise utilizes one of the best urban training environments available to US forces and enables contested cross-domain training that replicates threats associated with current theaters of operation.
For more information on America's Army Advisors and to #volunteer, go to www.army.mil/sfab
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 09:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895431
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-XG542-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109856087
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FRANKLIN, IN, US
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH VERNON, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
