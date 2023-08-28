U.S. Army Maj. Brian Bierwirth, assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th
Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, answers questions in an interview during exercise Centaur Charge at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023. Centaur Charge tests the skills and abilities of Battery platoons to process fire missions and react to different threats they could see on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
08.22.2023
|08.30.2023 09:18
|Interviews
|895421
|230822-A-XB890-1016
|DOD_109855944
|00:02:16
GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|1
|1
