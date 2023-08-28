Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Centaur Charge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a resupply and engage oppositional forces during exercise Centaur Charge at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023. Centaur Charge tests the skills and abilities of Battery platoons to process fire missions and react to different threats they could see on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895420
    VIRIN: 230822-A-XB890-1010
    Filename: DOD_109855943
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Centaur Charge, by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Railgunners
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

