Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers Continue their Military Service in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    08.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Pyramid, Task Force Grizzly and Task Force Provider reenlist in Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. These U.S. Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland and providing sustainment support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, as part of a mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895419
    VIRIN: 230830-A-FW799-5741
    Filename: DOD_109855929
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Continue their Military Service in Poland, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlist
    4th ID
    Stronger together
    Inoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT