U.S. Army Soldiers Continue their Military Service in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895419" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Pyramid, Task Force Grizzly and Task Force Provider reenlist in Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. These U.S. Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland and providing sustainment support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, as part of a mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)