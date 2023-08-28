U.S. Army Soldiers Continue their Military Service in Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Pyramid, Task Force Grizzly and Task Force Provider reenlist in Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. These U.S. Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland and providing sustainment support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, as part of a mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 09:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895419
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-FW799-5741
|Filename:
|DOD_109855929
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
