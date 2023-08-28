Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial services and ceremonies for fallen hero SSG Michael H. Ollis

    WARSAW, POLAND

    08.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brian Jones 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis gave his life to save a Polish soldier, Lt. Karol Cierpica, during the Afghanistan war on Aug. 28, 2013, the ceremony was held on the tenth anniversary at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Warsaw, Poland Aug. 28, 2023. The Senior Academic High School at the College of Health Sciences in Warsaw named the school’s uniformed classes in his honor.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 09:15
    Location: WARSAW, PL

