Memorial services and ceremonies for fallen hero SSG Michael H. Ollis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis gave his life to save a Polish soldier, Lt. Karol Cierpica, during the Afghanistan war on Aug. 28, 2013, the ceremony was held on the tenth anniversary at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Warsaw, Poland Aug. 28, 2023. The Senior Academic High School at the College of Health Sciences in Warsaw named the school’s uniformed classes in his honor.