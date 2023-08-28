Memorial services and ceremonies for fallen hero SSG Michael H. Ollis

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis gave his life to save a Polish soldier, Lt. Karol Cierpica, during the Afghanistan war on Aug. 28, 2013, the ceremony was held on the tenth anniversary at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Warsaw, Poland Aug. 28, 2023. The Senior Academic High School at the College of Health Sciences in Warsaw named the school’s uniformed classes in his honor.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895415
|VIRIN:
|230828-A-AE080-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109855865
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|WARSAW, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
