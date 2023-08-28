The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo Event took place last week!
Teams from Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia, Belgium, Latvia, and a USAF Reserve Unit from Hill Air Force Base participated in a variety of scenarios and provided extra footage of briefings and activity during the exercises.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 08:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895412
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-DX250-4436
|Filename:
|DOD_109855814
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo B-Roll, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
