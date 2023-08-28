Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo B-Roll

    RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo Event took place last week!
    Teams from Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia, Belgium, Latvia, and a USAF Reserve Unit from Hill Air Force Base participated in a variety of scenarios and provided extra footage of briefings and activity during the exercises.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo B-Roll, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

