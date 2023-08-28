U.S. Navy pilots with Carrier Air Wing 5 return to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 24, 2023. CVW-5 is currently deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini).
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 08:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895407
|VIRIN:
|230824-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109855740
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Carrier Air Wing 5 Pilots Return to MCAS Iwakuni, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT