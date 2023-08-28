Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Air Wing 5 Pilots Return to MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.24.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    U.S. Navy pilots with Carrier Air Wing 5 return to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 24, 2023. CVW-5 is currently deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini).

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 08:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    This work, Carrier Air Wing 5 Pilots Return to MCAS Iwakuni, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

