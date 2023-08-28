Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, 96th Test Wing command chief, talks about Women's Equality Day and what it means to her. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 16:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895356
    VIRIN: 230825-F-DH002-1009
    PIN: 9
    Filename: DOD_109855200
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Women's Equality
    Eglin

