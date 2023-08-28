Are you or someone in your family turning 65 soon? To get TRICARE For Life coverage, you must have Medicare Part A and Part B. This webinar will give you a step-by-step overview of when and how to sign up for Medicare. You’ll also learn how Medicare and TRICARE work together to minimize your out-of-pocket expenses.
Presenter: Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life program manager, TRICARE Health Plan, Defense Health Agency
To download slides and a transcript for this webinar and others, go to www.tricare.mil/webinars.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 16:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|895354
|VIRIN:
|230518-O-D0202-9982
|Filename:
|DOD_109855186
|Length:
|00:48:07
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting Started With Medicare and TRICARE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT