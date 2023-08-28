Getting Started With Medicare and TRICARE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Are you or someone in your family turning 65 soon? To get TRICARE For Life coverage, you must have Medicare Part A and Part B. This webinar will give you a step-by-step overview of when and how to sign up for Medicare. You’ll also learn how Medicare and TRICARE work together to minimize your out-of-pocket expenses.



Presenter: Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life program manager, TRICARE Health Plan, Defense Health Agency



To download slides and a transcript for this webinar and others, go to www.tricare.mil/webinars.