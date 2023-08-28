Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting Started With Medicare and TRICARE

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Health Agency

    Are you or someone in your family turning 65 soon? To get TRICARE For Life coverage, you must have Medicare Part A and Part B. This webinar will give you a step-by-step overview of when and how to sign up for Medicare. You’ll also learn how Medicare and TRICARE work together to minimize your out-of-pocket expenses.

    Presenter: Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life program manager, TRICARE Health Plan, Defense Health Agency

    To download slides and a transcript for this webinar and others, go to www.tricare.mil/webinars.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 16:32
    Length: 00:48:07
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 

