New England CERFP Receives Zero Discrepancies on Evaluation

New England CERFP (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Force Package) Detachment 1 responds to simulated disasters at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts during a four-day training and evaluation Aug. 14-17, 2023. Each segment of the detachment--CBRN, medics, decontamination, search and extraction, and FSRT (fatality, search and recovery team)--was critiqued on their specific element of the total force response and received zero discrepancies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
