Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New England CERFP Receives Zero Discrepancies on Evaluation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NH, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    New England CERFP (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Force Package) Detachment 1 responds to simulated disasters at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts during a four-day training and evaluation Aug. 14-17, 2023. Each segment of the detachment--CBRN, medics, decontamination, search and extraction, and FSRT (fatality, search and recovery team)--was critiqued on their specific element of the total force response and received zero discrepancies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895347
    VIRIN: 230829-Z-TW741-1001
    Filename: DOD_109855058
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New England CERFP Receives Zero Discrepancies on Evaluation, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New England CERFP Receives Zero Discrepancies on Evaluation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Air National Guard
    Response
    CERFP
    Air Force
    157th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT