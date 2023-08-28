Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Hurricane Preparation

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrews prepare for Hurricane Idalia in Clearwater, Florida, Aug. 29, 2023. The Coast Guard urges mariners to follow local government storm recommendations and not use their personal vessels as a safe haven. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895346
    VIRIN: 230829-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_109854998
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Clearwater
    Air Station
    Coast Guard
    District Seven
    Idalia

