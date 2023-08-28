Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Hurricane Preparation

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrews prepare for Hurricane Idalia in Clearwater, Florida, Aug. 29, 2023. The Coast Guard urges mariners to follow local government storm recommendations and not use their personal vessels as a safe haven. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895346
|VIRIN:
|230829-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109854998
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
