The Air Force Services Center is the key component in the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s ability to execute quality of life programs that take care of Airmen, Guardians and their families. AFIMSC delivers affordable, accessible and quality morale, welfare and recreation and sustainment services across the Department of the Air Force. Through the AFSVC and its program management professionals, we’re able to work with major command and installation leaders to meet the needs of military members and their families by successfully operating food, fitness, child care, lodging, community, non-appropriated funds human resources and recreational programs.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 15:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|895339
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-GD062-4840
|Filename:
|DOD_109854906
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Services Center, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
