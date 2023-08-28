Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Services Center

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Services Center is the key component in the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s ability to execute quality of life programs that take care of Airmen, Guardians and their families. AFIMSC delivers affordable, accessible and quality morale, welfare and recreation and sustainment services across the Department of the Air Force. Through the AFSVC and its program management professionals, we’re able to work with major command and installation leaders to meet the needs of military members and their families by successfully operating food, fitness, child care, lodging, community, non-appropriated funds human resources and recreational programs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 15:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 895339
    VIRIN: 230825-F-GD062-4840
    Filename: DOD_109854906
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Services Center, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSVA
    Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center
    AFIMSC 2022 Innovation Rodeo
    Air Force Services Center Strategy and Innovation Team
    U.S Air Force

