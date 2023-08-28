Airmen from the 96th Maintenance Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base participate in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition. This event tested eight ammunition teams from around the Air Force on their speed and accuracy in wartime operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895337
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-WC934-3868
|Filename:
|DOD_109854858
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCOCOMP 2023 96th Maintenance Squadron, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
