    AFCOCOMP 2023 96th Maintenance Squadron

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 96th Maintenance Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base participate in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition. This event tested eight ammunition teams from around the Air Force on their speed and accuracy in wartime operations.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, AFCOCOMP 2023 96th Maintenance Squadron, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

