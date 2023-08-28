Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus AFB AIM

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Altus Air Force Base's Aviation, Inspiration and Mentorship (AIM) program showcases aviation and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) opportunities to local children. The do this through flight simulators, virtual reality goggles, STEM activities, games and in person engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 15:45
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    AIM
    children
    STEM
    community
    Altus AFB
    AETC

