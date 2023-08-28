Altus Air Force Base's Aviation, Inspiration and Mentorship (AIM) program showcases aviation and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) opportunities to local children. The do this through flight simulators, virtual reality goggles, STEM activities, games and in person engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 15:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895334
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-VO459-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109854778
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Altus AFB AIM, by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT