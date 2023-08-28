Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Desert Rat Testament, YPG's podcast for retired personnel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Desert Rat Testament is a monthly podcast devoted to the reminisces of retired career U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground employees and former commanders. Released on the last day of each month, all episodes of the show are available at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/538/desert-rat-testament, as well as on:

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id1642741277
    Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/72b0b549-c62b-47e9-a7a8-20563bb2d63d/desert-rat-testament
    Stitcher Radio: https://www.stitcher.com/show/desert-rat-testament
    Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZHZpZHNodWIubmV0L3Jzcy9wb2RjYXN0LzUzOA
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7yaWsFfQNLBK5Auyqv0lI4

    Listen today!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 14:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 895321
    VIRIN: 230828-A-IK096-4796
    Filename: DOD_109854545
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Desert Rat Testament, YPG's podcast for retired personnel, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Desert Rat Testament

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT