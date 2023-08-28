Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg area rescue boats stage outside the storm

Coast Guard Tampa Bay station units move rescue vessels south to stage outside the storm in order to respond to emergencies during and after the storm makes land fall, Aug. 28, 2023. The Coast Guard is urging mariners to follow local government storm recommendations and not use their personal vessels as a safe haven. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895314
|VIRIN:
|230828-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109854312
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
