    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg area rescue boats stage outside the storm

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Tampa Bay station units move rescue vessels south to stage outside the storm in order to respond to emergencies during and after the storm makes land fall, Aug. 28, 2023. The Coast Guard is urging mariners to follow local government storm recommendations and not use their personal vessels as a safe haven. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895314
    VIRIN: 230828-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109854312
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg area rescue boats stage outside the storm, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORT MYERS
    Cortez
    hurricane prep
    Sector St. Petersburg
    sand key
    hurricane idalia

