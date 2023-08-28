Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg area rescue boats stage outside the storm

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Tampa Bay units move response vessels south to stage outside the impact area of Hurricane Idalia in order to respond to emergencies during and after the storm makes landfall, Aug. 28, 2023. The Coast Guard is urging mariners to follow local government storm recommendations and not use their personal vessels as a safe haven. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 14:00
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    safety
    Storm
    disaster response
    preparation
    Cat-3

