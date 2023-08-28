Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg area rescue boats stage outside the storm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Tampa Bay units move response vessels south to stage outside the impact area of Hurricane Idalia in order to respond to emergencies during and after the storm makes landfall, Aug. 28, 2023. The Coast Guard is urging mariners to follow local government storm recommendations and not use their personal vessels as a safe haven. (U.S. Coast Guard video)