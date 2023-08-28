Coast Guard Tampa Bay units move response vessels south to stage outside the impact area of Hurricane Idalia in order to respond to emergencies during and after the storm makes landfall, Aug. 28, 2023. The Coast Guard is urging mariners to follow local government storm recommendations and not use their personal vessels as a safe haven. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895312
|VIRIN:
|230828-G-G0107-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_109854209
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg area rescue boats stage outside the storm, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT