    Heart and Soul

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marine Corps Recruit Training tests the recruits’ physical fitness, mental fortitude, discipline and moral values. The Marine Corps core values “Honor, Courage and Commitment”, which every Marine lives by, are ingrained into the recruits’ hearts and souls during their 13 weeks on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895310
    VIRIN: 230829-M-PK304-1001
    Filename: DOD_109854160
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heart and Soul, by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Parris Island
    Core Values
    MCRDPI

