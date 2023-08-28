Marine Corps Recruit Training tests the recruits’ physical fitness, mental fortitude, discipline and moral values. The Marine Corps core values “Honor, Courage and Commitment”, which every Marine lives by, are ingrained into the recruits’ hearts and souls during their 13 weeks on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 14:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895310
|VIRIN:
|230829-M-PK304-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109854160
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heart and Soul, by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT