Soldier highlight - Command Sgt. Maj. Scott C. White

Command Sgt. Maj. Scott C. White, Command Sergeant Major, 2-360th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves, after 42 years of service.



White, recently attended the 85th USARSC's Command Sergeants Major Summit where the Command's battalion sergeants majors attend to network with command staffs, other battalion CSMs and work through issues and best practices. During this CSM Summit, the attendees learned that White, who is now preparing for retirement with his family ,enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1981 and has served in various capacities in the rank of sergeant major since 2002.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)