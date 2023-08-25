Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier highlight - Command Sgt. Maj. Scott C. White

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Scott C. White, Command Sergeant Major, 2-360th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves, after 42 years of service.

    White, recently attended the 85th USARSC's Command Sergeants Major Summit where the Command's battalion sergeants majors attend to network with command staffs, other battalion CSMs and work through issues and best practices. During this CSM Summit, the attendees learned that White, who is now preparing for retirement with his family ,enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1981 and has served in various capacities in the rank of sergeant major since 2002.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895203
    VIRIN: 230827-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_109852072
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Soldier highlight - Command Sgt. Maj. Scott C. White, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

